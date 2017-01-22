Albums
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Which romantic heroine are you?
flirting
Question 5/10 :
What's your best flirting weapon?
• My free-spirited and independent nature.
• My optimism and cheerful mood.
• My clever conversation and wit.
• My sense of humour; I like a laugh.
Questions:
5
Victoria Turk
12/08/2012
Article Plan
Jane Eyre, Lizzy Bennett, Jo March...which one are you?
▼
Jane Eyre, Lizzy Bennett, Jo March...which one are you?
When provoked, how do you act?
personality
hanging out
you know you're wrong
can't stand
your character
ideal man
ideal job
Scarlett O'Hara
Jane Eyre
Jo March
Elizabeth Bennet
