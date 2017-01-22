Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Which romantic heroine are you?
ideal man
Question 9/10 :
Your ideal man must be...
• warm - he has to know how to make me smile.
• imposing. I like a man who cuts an impressive figure.
• understanding. There's no substitute for deep and meaningful conversation.
• dark and complicated. I love a mysterious, broody type.
Questions:
9
Lowlights vs Highlights: Which Ones Are Right For You?
Horoscopes compatibility: Find the right partner for you!
Which Perfume Suits You?
Doggy Style Sex: Everything You Need To Know About This Must-try...
Victoria Turk
12/08/2012
Article Plan
Jane Eyre, Lizzy Bennett, Jo March...which one are you?
▼
Jane Eyre, Lizzy Bennett, Jo March...which one are you?
When provoked, how do you act?
personality
hanging out
flirting
you know you're wrong
can't stand
your character
ideal job
Scarlett O'Hara
Jane Eyre
Jo March
Elizabeth Bennet
Don't miss...
The most beautiful villages in Europe
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Hot celebrity men in uniform
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!