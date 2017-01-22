>
>
Which romantic heroine are you?

ideal job

 

- ideal job


Question 10/10 :

Where would your ideal job be?
 •  In the business world. I want to be high-earning and business savvy.
 •  In publishing. I can't get enough of the literary world.
 •  In journalism. I like to tell other people's stories.
 •  In education. Nothing is more fulfilling than teaching.


  
  


Questions: 10
Victoria Turk
12/08/2012


Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street Spoilers44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         