Scarlett O'Hara © Rex

“Fiddle dee dee!” Just like Gone with the Wind's Southern belle, you're not only sexy and elegant, but also brave and ambitious. You're a real free agent who sometimes feels ahead of her time. Nobody tells you what to do! You can take on any challenge with style and charm and you're proud of your achievements - as you should be.



Despite your modern attitude, you value certain traditions, especially when it comes to family. When times are hard, they know they can depend on you.

Watch out: You’re awesome. They know it, and you know it. But they don’t have to know that you know it.



Be careful not to come off as selfish or jealous, especially when it comes to : You’re awesome. They know it, and you know it. But they don’t have to know that you know it.Be careful not to come off as selfish or jealous, especially when it comes to flirting . All girls want what you've got, so make the most of it but don't alienate yourself from your friends.







