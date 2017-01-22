|
Which romantic heroine are you?
Charlotte Bronte’s heroine is known for her wit, and so are you. You know how to use your sharp mind, but you do so with grace.
You’re a no-nonsense gal who prizes honesty and loyalty above all else. This goes along with your strict moral compass that guides you through life. You’re impossible to lead astray (except by a certain Mr. Rochester perhaps?).
Life hasn’t been easy, but you have a positive outlook. You're passionate and although you sometimes worry about the practicalities, you're a real romantic at heart.
Watch out: You’re introverted and don’t like showing your emotions. Lighten up! You can let someone know how you feel without making a scene. You can keep your graceful demeanour without being cold you know!
Victoria Turk
12/08/2012
