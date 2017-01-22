>
Which romantic heroine are you?

Jo March

 

Little Women's youngest March sister, Jo, doesn’t care what people think - and neither do you.

You like being yourself, and are comfortable with your inner tomboy. You say what you think: you're a real independent woman. This can be intimidating to some people, but you balance it with a warm sense of humour and a fierce love for your family.

You love spending time with the people closest to you, but when the world gets to be too much, you shut it out with a book.

Watch out: You’re not very girly, and that's fine. You'd rather wear your oldest pair of Levis and beat-up Converse than a cute dress. Just don’t judge those who value pretty over practical too harshly as they may be more interesting than you think.

You can be impulsive, so be careful not to act before you think things through or you might regret it.




  
  


