Which romantic heroine are you?

Elizabeth Bennet

   

Elizabeth Bennet
© Rex

Like the future Mrs. Darcy, Pride & Prejudice's Elizabeth Bennet, you’re just too darn clever for your own good. You highlight your natural beauty with simple elegance and a healthy dose of kindness.

Your sarcastic sense of humour makes you someone everyone wants to party with and you have killer instincts, so listen to them. But don't forget to be sweet, because people love that about you too!

You're smart and reasonable - one of those women that we all aspire to be. You know your mind and don’t like senseless etiquette or ridiculous conventions. Hypocrites, beware.

Watch out: Because you’re so direct and always know what you want, you can come across as a little demanding. Don’t be afraid to tell your loved ones how you feel - and to listen to how they feel too.




  
 


Questions:

Profiles: Elizabeth Bennet
Victoria Turk
12/08/2012
