Quiz: Which TOWIE girl are you?

Which TOWIE girl are you? © Rex Which TOWIE girl are you? If you were in The Only Way Is Essex which TOWIE girl would you be?



Sexy Sam Fariers with her perma-perfect hair and Ken doll boyfriend? Or Beautician Amy Childs with her perma-tan and boob job? Maybe you'd be long suffering Lauren Goodger with (yet another) face on thanks to Mark. Or maybe you're more like little Lydia Bright with a quirky sense of style and an even quirkier taste in pets (and boyfriends)?



Take our 'which TOWIE girl are you?' quiz and find out exactly which Essex star you'd be if you were just a little more orange...



We love all the TOWIE girls - even Chloe, Gemma (our fave!), Popey, Maria and Jess, but we know it's really all about Sam, Amy, Lauren and Lydia. We can't wait for season 3 to start this autumn.



So what are you waiting for? Find out which TOWIE girl your are now!







