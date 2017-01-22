>
Quiz: which TOWIE girl are you?
Lauren Goodger

 

Sam Fariers © Rex - Lauren Goodger
Sam Fariers © Rex
You're Sam Fariers

One hundred per cent! You like to think of yourself as a classy bird and you certainly dress the part. Looking reem for you is never having a hair out of place and always wearing the best threads from Minnies.

You’re a girl’s girl and carry yourself with dignity when it comes to the many men in your life. Boys love you but you’re no easy lay - you make them work for it.

Your ideal man always looks reem and understands your career comes first.

You’d rather have a swanky meal and cocktails at a club up town but you appreciate your man thinking outside the box every now and again too.

You’re a loyal friend and put ho’s before bro’s. But you've no misplaced loyalty when it comes to girls you're not that keen on.

You find it difficult to make up your mind when it comes to the man in your life. On the one hand you don’t feel like you should take any sh*t but on the other hand you’ll always want what you can’t have.

You're upfront and honest about your emotions and that's the least you expect from your man too!




  
  


Results: Lauren Goodger
Quizzes Editor
07/07/2011
