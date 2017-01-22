Lydia Bright Lydia Bright © Rex You're Lydia Bright You don’t take any nonsense and you won’t stand for being messed about. You’ve got your principles and you’ll stick to them.



The least orange of the lot, your individual style sets you apart from your friends but everyone loves your quirks whether it’s an odd pet, a penchant for brightly coloured lipstick or an interesting line in maxi-dresses and headwear.



You’re not afraid to speak your mind and you don’t shy away from an argument if you think you’ve been slighted. You don't stand for idle gossip either - you want to get to the bottom of any rumours straight away.



You expect absolute loyalty from your friends and your fella and if you don’t get it they can jog on. You’ve got better things to spend your time on.



You’re fiercely loyal yourself and are always looking forward to the future. You know you’ll get your way eventually but will it be too little, too late? You don’t care, you’ll have moved on to something better by then.









