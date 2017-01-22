Greys Anatomy quiz: Who's your Grey's Anatomy 'Love Doctor' ?

Take our Grey's Anatomy quiz and find which handsome doctor is perfect for you...



Ahhh doctors, not only do they work in uniform and earn a packet, doctors are smart, caring and save people's lives for a living!! If that's not sexy we don't know what is.



If you're a fan of the television series Grey's Anatomy, you'll know what we're talking about. Forget Clooney in ER, The Grey's Anatomy lads have redefined what the term "sexy doctor" is all about.



©ABC studios

Derek Shepherd, Mark Sloan, Alex Karev and Chief Richard Webber - we've found a place in our heart for all of these sexy Grey's Anatomy doctors. But which one are we best suited to? Our quick Grey's Anatomy and Chief- we've found a place in our heart for all of these sexy Grey's Anatomy doctors. But which one are we best suited to? Our quick Grey's Anatomy quiz can tell you.... The Grey's Anatomy Quiz Answer the questions and find out which is your 'Grey's Anatomy Love Doctor' in our Grey's Anatomy



* find season 6 on DVD (Buena Vista Home Entertainment). and find out which is your 'Grey's Anatomy Love Doctor' in our Grey's Anatomy quiz * find season 6 on DVD (Buena Vista Home Entertainment).





AO, KH

