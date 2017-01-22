|
Quiz: are you happy in your job?
For some lucky ladies, work is fun! Yep, some even look forward to it!! Are you one of these women or does your job just not suit you...
After all, the perfect job is like the perfect pair of shoes: it keeps us on our feet, we have a sense of pride, and, most importantly, it's neither too small nor too big so we feel comfortable and free to move about.
So when it comes to the world of work, have you found the right pair?
Take our quiz and read our expert advice.
Are you really happy in your job?
Do what makes you happy!!
With thanks to psychologist Yves-Alexandre Thalmann
