>
>
Quiz: are you happy in your job?

Quiz: dream holiday

 

- Quiz: dream holiday


Question 8/10 :

If we say "dream holiday", you think...
 •  Massages, lie-ins and lazing about
 •  Beach volleyball, scubadiving and parachuting
 •  Parties, walks and museums


  
  


Questions: 8


Quizzes Editor
08/11/2010


Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayThe funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         