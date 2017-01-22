Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Quiz: are you happy in your job?
Quiz: dream holiday
Question 8/10 :
If we say "dream holiday", you think...
• Massages, lie-ins and lazing about
• Beach volleyball, scubadiving and parachuting
• Parties, walks and museums
Questions:
8
Personal trainer job description
Job hunting
Job interviews
Making yourself heard at work
Quizzes Editor
08/11/2010
Article Plan
Quiz: are you happy in your job?
▼
Quiz: is your job made for you?
Quiz: office makeover
Quiz: work-life balance
Quiz: gift from your boss
Quiz: organising
Quiz: presentations and nerves
Quiz: resolutions
Dream holiday
Quiz: new colleague
Quiz: make a wish
Profile: You're lacking comfort
Profile: You need a change
Profile: You've reached a dead end
Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!