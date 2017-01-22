>
>
Quiz: are you happy in your job?

Quiz: new colleague

 

- Quiz: new colleague


Question 9/10 :

A new girl is starting work in your department. How do you think of her?
 •  As a potential rival
 •  As a potential ally
 •  As a potential friend


  
  


Questions: 9


Quizzes Editor
08/11/2010


Don't miss...
SudokuNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
The World's Most Iconic PhotographsHow do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         