- Profile: You need a change

Your tasks are maybe a bit repetitive and there isn't really much to stimulate your brain.



Advantages



You're not familiar with Monday morning



Because you have a job that doesn't draw upon all your resources, you can dedicate your time and energy to your personal life, through which you can achieve the fulfilment that's lacking at



You know that you excel at what you do and every day you can enjoy the satisfaction of a job well done.



The risks



Although your job is reassuring, it doesn't push you to improve. You've got a lot of skills that aren't put to use, and in the long term, you could find yourself feeling frustrated and demotivated.



Expert's advice



By the end of the day, you'll notice that you feel better as a result of concentrating more on the tasks in hand.



And if that's not enough? Fortunately, there are lots of adult courses out there so you can develop your skills and expand your mind.





