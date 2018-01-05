>
10 Fantasies You Can Do Tonight
  
Five fantasies you can do tonight
In this article

Five fantasies you can do tonight


Somewhere Unusual  

As time wears on, couples’ routines tend to dictate that sex only happens in one place - your bed. It’s sort of an unwritten rule that after a few years, sex happens before you both go to sleep, in the bedroom, at the usual time.

Flip that on its head by taking your man somewhere unusual. Think about ledges in the house that you can use, chairs or sofas, or even the kitchen table.

Tell him you’ve always wondered why you haven’t tried having sex in this place, and use the house as your sexual playground.

Switching it up this way forces you to try new positions, which means you touch different parts of your partner, meaning the sex not only seems different in the new location, but it genuinely feels different.

So use that window seat/kitchen table/sofa and watch sparks fly!
Love & Sex Editor
09/04/2013
