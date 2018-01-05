>
>
10 Fantasies You Can Do Tonight
  
A little al fresco arousal
In this article

A little al fresco arousal


Having sex outdoors is heaven for some and hell for the rest but in terms of breathing some fresh air into your love life - nothing can be simpler or more effective.
There is that minor detail however, the whole it’s illegal thing, that can get in the way, but Tracey says if you’re clever it doesn’t have to.
“As for that pesky problem of it being illegal to have sex in public, there are ways to indulge in alfresco sex discreetly. It’s called being sensible. Assess each situation carefully, stay as clothed as possible and use props to hide behind.
Low-risk public sex venues that probably won’t get you arrested: your garden, under a blanket in a park that has lots of tree heavy areas, a rooftop, a little used stairwell, up against a tree in the countryside.”
So if you want to keep it simple rather than ending up in a cell we think that a little garden grinding is a great idea.


Love & Sex Editor
09/04/2013
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Jessica Albas maternity style44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         