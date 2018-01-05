>
>
10 Fantasies You Can Do Tonight
  
Spanking
In this article

Spanking


Yep spanking isn’t something to be sniffed at, a soft but swift spank to your behind can be all sorts of hotness that you haven’t yet experienced.
Tracey says it’s best not just to start spanking like there’s no tomorrow, you’ve got to prep your particulars before any of that happens.
“You (or he) cup your hand slightly, keep fingers together and spank in a slightly upward motion. Massage the area that’s just been spanked for a few seconds afterward. Spanking and tie-up go together like peaches and cream: an exquisite combination.”
Now if you’re a little nervous about your bum being centre of attention don’t worry, the bigger it is the better - having a bootay is always a bonus!
“The more fat and/or muscle the body part has the harder stroke it can take. Since the idea of playful spanking is to cause ‘pleasant’ pain but no damage, those big fleshy, gorgeous orbs known as the buttocks are perfect,” says Tracey.
Plus there’s plenty of ways you can expand on this little fantasy if you want to take it further!
“If you both enjoy it, invest in a rubber whip. They look fierce but are incredibly soft. Riding crops make a sinister swish and slapping sound which adds to fantasy scenarios but are good for light or heavy strokes,” says Tracey.
If you want to spank like a pro then check out our full-throttle spanking tips and let your kinky side run free!
Love & Sex Editor
09/04/2013
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The longest celebrity relationshipsDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Hot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         