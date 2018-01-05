Passionate play

Now role play is always a hit or miss. If you’re both into it role play can be incredibly erotic, but if you’re cringing more than craving then you’ll know it’s not for you!



The main thing is to commit, even if you leave out the doctor and nurses props you can still get stuck in.



“Expensive props aren’t necessary but the more effort you make, the better it usually is. Use music and different rooms of your house to suit different scenarios and don’t worry if you laugh - just keep going. Lust will usually overtake the laugher once you start getting into it,” says Tracey.



However the idea of role playing is to have fun, so maybe if you don’t like it first time try another angle and you could be hella aroused.





Tracey says: “It doesn’t have to be a literal translation of your fantasy - symbolism is often all that’s needed.”



Maybe your partner has always fantasised about you and another woman - well not everyone is going to welcome another person into their relationship so Tracey says why not think a little outside the box.



“Got a threesome fantasy ? Adding a vibrator as the third person can give a sense of having two men doing different things simultaneously - and it’s one hell of a lot less likely to ruin your relationship !”

Sexy and sensible!