Hot or Not: How do you rate these sexy men?

Hot or Not: Andy Murray
Hot or Not: Andy Murray
Following his devastating loss to Roger Federer
during Wimbledon last month, hot Scot Andy Murray
came back to fly the flag for Team GB in the London 2012 Olympics, demolishing Federer in under two hours at the tennis
finals.
His powerful and passionate performance ensured his gold medal win and shot him to the top of our lust list - especially after he romantically climbed into the players’ box to celebrate his victory by kissing
girlfriend Kim Sears.
Swooon.