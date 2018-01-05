>
>

Hot or Not: How do you rate these sexy men?

 
Hot or Not: How do you rate these sexy men?
In this article
Hot or Not: Andy Murray

Hot or Not: Andy Murray

Following his devastating loss to Roger Federer during Wimbledon last month, hot Scot Andy Murray came back to fly the flag for Team GB in the London 2012 Olympics, demolishing Federer in under two hours at the tennis finals.

His powerful and passionate performance ensured his gold medal win and shot him to the top of our lust list - especially after he romantically climbed into the players’ box to celebrate his victory by kissing girlfriend Kim Sears.

Swooon.

06/08/2012
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersStars who married the same person twice ...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersPlay Our 2048 Game!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         