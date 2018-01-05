>
>
Hot or Not: How do you rate these sexy men?
  
Hot or Not: Robert Pattinson
In this article

Hot or Not: Robert Pattinson


British actor Robert Pattinson has legions of dedicated female fans following his breakout role as smoldering vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga. On top of this, he's proved he can play the part of dedicated boyfriend to co-star and girlfriend of four years Kristen Stewart.

After Kristen's cheating scandal with director Rupert Sanders, rumour has it that a heartbroken R-Patz is back on the market. If this is true then we would advise forming an orderly queue ladies (behind us obviously...)


Hot or not?
Ricidulously hot
I think not

06/08/2012
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         