In this article



































Hot or Not: Robert Pattinson

British actor Robert Pattinson has legions of dedicated female fans following his breakout role as smoldering vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga. On top of this, he's proved he can play the part of dedicated boyfriend to co-star and girlfriend of four years Kristen Stewart.



After Kristen's cheating scandal with director Rupert Sanders, rumour has it that a heartbroken R-Patz is back on the market. If this is true then we would advise forming an orderly queue ladies (behind us obviously...)

Hot or not? Ricidulously hot I think not