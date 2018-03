In this article



































Hot or Not: John Mayer

If reports are to be believed, singer John Mayer has caught the eye of Fireworks singer Katy Perry. No stranger to dating famous women, the scruffy singer has seduced a legion of famous beauties including Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift and Jessica Simpson.



Perhaps it’s because of his serenading skills, or because of his puppy dog eyes and cute pout. Either way there is something undeniable sexy about Mr Mayer.

Hot or not? Hot - He’s the epitome of scruffy sexiness Not – He needs a wash!