Hot or Not: How do you rate these sexy men?
Hot or Not: Olly Murs
Cheeky Essex chappy Olly Murs first rose to fame on the X Factor and he's the reason the majority of the female population tune in to the Xtra Factor on ITV2.
The Heart Skips A Beat singer has publicly admitted that he's desperate to find love, so much so that he's willing to go on dating show Take Me Out in order to find that special someone.
We can't believe no one has snapped up the eligible bachelor yet!
Alison Potter
06/08/2012
