Hot or Not: Justin Theroux

Smouldering Justin Theroux first came to our attention as the evil (but very sexy) Seamus O'Grady in Charlie's Angels.

After starring alongside Jennifer Aniston in Wanderlust, the Friends star also fell head over heels for him and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

This weekend the 41-year-old actor proposed to Jen on his OWN birthday, admitting that it was "the perfect gift" when she said yes.
Aww - maybe he's not so dark and brooding after all...


Hot hot hot - Back away Jennifer..
Not - He looks like he needs a wash

