In this article



































Hot or Not: Zayn Malik

One Direction’s Zayn Malik is our secret crush at SoFeminine headquarters.



The tattooed, self-confessed bad boy of the group might be only 19-years-old, but he's already caught the attention of fellow X-Factor alumni Rebecca Ferguson and current girlfriend Perrie Edwards from Little Mix.



Undeniably one of the hottest members of One Direction, he even gives heartthrob Harry Styles a run for his money with his dark and brooding good looks.







Hot or not? Yes - He's hotter than the Sahara desert No - He's still a child!