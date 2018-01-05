In this article



































Hot or Not: Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams might be 38-years-old, but it's safe to say that the Take That star has never looked better. In his latest Twitter picture the singer proudly flexes his impressive biceps, showing that all his hard work in the gym has certainly paid off.



With his muscles and tattoos, Robbie might have a hard-man exterior, but he's a true softie at heart, admitting that he broke down in tears when he found out his wife Ayda was pregnant with his first child.



And there's nothing more heartwarming than a man who's not afraid to cry...

Hot or not? Hot - We'd let him entertain us Not - The tattoos are a total turn-off