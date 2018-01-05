Hot or Not: Orlando Bloom

Playing Legolas in the Lord Of The Rings trilogy, Orlando Bloom showed us that he can he rock a pair of pointy ears and blonde wig like no other.



With his boyish good looks and trim physique, the gorgeous 35-year-old was also pretty easy on the eyes as a chest-baring pirate alongside Johnny Depp in The Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise.

And it's not only the actor's appearance that we love - he's a devoted husband to his wife (Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr) and a doting dad to his one-year-old son Flynn.

He also finds time to be an active environmental campaigner and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, spending much of his time raising awareness for various charities and organisations around the globe.That Orlando is a bit of a good egg, isn't he?