>
>
Hot or Not: How do you rate these sexy men?
  
Hot or Not: Ryan Gosling
In this article

Hot or Not: Ryan Gosling


Ryan Gosling first captured our hearts (and that of his co-star Rachel McAdams) in The Notebook. With his puppy dog eyes and powerful performance, it was clear the 31-year-old was going to be one to watch.

Since then he's shown real acting chops in Blue Valentine, The Ides Of March and most recently Drive, where he played a gorgeous unnamed and misunderstood stuntman.

Let's not forget his incredibly toned torso and hidden comedic talents which made an appearance in Crazy, Stupid, Love.

In fact, we can't think of one reason why we don't Love Ryan Gosling - move over Eva Mendes, the boy is ours...


Hot or not?
Hot, hot hot hot hot hot hot!
Not (are you MAD?!)

06/08/2012
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayFoods that you can easily grow at home
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Celebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         