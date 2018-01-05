Hot or Not: Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling first captured our hearts (and that of his co-star Rachel McAdams) in The Notebook. With his puppy dog eyes and powerful performance, it was clear the 31-year-old was going to be one to watch.



Since then he's shown real acting chops in Blue Valentine, The Ides Of March and most recently Drive, where he played a gorgeous unnamed and misunderstood stuntman.



Let's not forget his incredibly toned torso and hidden comedic talents which made an appearance in Crazy, Stupid, Love.



In fact, we can't think of one reason why we don't Love Ryan Gosling - move over Eva Mendes, the boy is ours...