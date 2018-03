In this article



































Hot or Not: Enrique Iglesias

Clearly hotness is in the genes of sultry Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias, as his father is the famous crooner Julio Iglesias.



With his dark Latino looks, smooth vocals and sexy Spanish accent, the 37-year-old tops our list of gorgeous popstars we wouldn't mind seranading us over a candlelit dinner.



Enrique can be our hero anytime.



Hot or not? Hot - He's hotter than the Spanish sun. Not - I don't think so.