Hot or Not: How do you rate these sexy men?
  
Hot or Not: Ashton Kutcher
Hot or Not: Ashton Kutcher


Ashton Kutcher might be a former model turned actor, but it's clear that he's not just another pretty Hollywood face (with chiselled jaw and rock hard abs..)

The 34-year-old star of Two And A Half Men originally went to University to study biochemical engineering, and as well as a successful actor, he's established himself as a talented writer and producer too.

Hollywood's leading ladies aren't immune to his brains and good looks either, and Ashton has romanced Demi Moore, January Jones and is now reportedly dating his former That 70s Show co-star Mila Kunis.


06/08/2012
