Hot or Not: Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher
might be a former model turned actor, but it's clear that he's not just another pretty Hollywood face (with chiselled jaw and rock hard abs
..)
The 34-year-old star of Two And A Half Men originally went to University to study biochemical engineering, and as well as a successful actor, he's established himself as a talented writer and producer too.
Hollywood's leading ladies aren't immune to his brains and good looks either, and Ashton has romanced Demi Moore
, January Jones and is now reportedly dating
his former That 70s
Show co-star Mila Kunis
.