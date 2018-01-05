In this article



































Hot or Not: Michael Fassbender

Michael Fassbender bared all in the controversial film Shame about the taboo of sex addiction and won himself a whole new legion of fans for his very sizeable, erm, 'acting talent'.



His performance was critically acclaimed and the 35-year-old smoldering Irish/German actor has gone on to prove that he's not just your run of the mill handsome Hollywood star.



The man has notable acting talent and we have to admit that we love his penchant for playing dark and troubled characters, most notably in Jane Eyre as the sexy Mr Rochester.

Hot or not? Hot - He's gorgeous AND talented! Not - He just doesn't do it for me.