>
>

How to keep a man interested

 
How to keep a man interested
In this article
How to keep a man interested

How to keep a man interested

So, you’ve got the man of your dreams and you want to keep it that way. But how do you keep a man interested in the short-term and the long-term? Who better to advise you, than a man himself?

Sofeminine's very own man expert Thaddeus K Beaumont (not his real name ) dares to share his insider manformation and the secrets to keeping your man interested...

Keeping a man interested is as much about him staying interested in you, as it is you staying interested in him.

It’s important to both stay connected emotionally and sexually, and keep chemistry sparking in both these areas to protect your relationship through life's usual ups and downs.

Read on for the secrets to keep him wanting more...

Image © Hemera
Love & Sex Editor
24/09/2011
Rank this page: 



Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys Time management tips: Get more done in less time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         