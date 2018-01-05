How to keep a man interested
The chase
Many girls find themselves worried that they’re boyfriends might have only enjoyed the chase leading up to the relationship
.
They’re not totally wrong, as it’s true that many lads find that some excitement evaporates from a relationship
when they achieve a level of security.
The trick is to never let the chase end. Remember who you are when you were single and continue to be your own person. Remember the person they fell in love
with - the one who was independent and carefree - and stay true to yourself.
