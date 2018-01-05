In this article















How to keep a man interested

The chase Many girls find themselves worried that they’re boyfriends might have only enjoyed the chase leading up to the



They’re not totally wrong, as it’s true that many lads find that some excitement evaporates from a



The trick is to never let the chase end. Remember who you are when you were single and continue to be your own person. Remember the person they fell in Many girls find themselves worried that they’re boyfriends might have only enjoyed the chase leading up to the relationship They’re not totally wrong, as it’s true that many lads find that some excitement evaporates from a relationship when they achieve a level of security.The trick is to never let the chase end. Remember who you are when you were single and continue to be your own person. Remember the person they fell in love with - the one who was independent and carefree - and stay true to yourself. Image © Polka Dot

