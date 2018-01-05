In this article















How to keep a man interested

Talking Points Doing things together is important, but so is doing things separately. It gives you more reasons to talk, more topics to talk about and different experiences to share.



"There is nothing better than when I call my girlfriend and she’s out doing something cool when I ring," says Josh from Somerset.



"It makes me instantly jealous in a good way and I look forward to hearing about her day."

