How to keep a man interested

Space

Keeping a man interested also means not driving him away. When you’ve been with your partner for a while, you’ll be able to tell when something is wrong, but he might not be so forthcoming with his problems as you are with yours.Handling this badly can create a storm in a teacup as trying to force support on him can be the exact opposite to what he wants and needs.

It’s no secret that while girls like to work through problems with friends, men are more prone to going it alone.



"I had a girlfriend once who couldn’t handle the idea that all I needed to solve the problem was a little space," says Dom from London.



"She would get so angry and make it about her, telling me that I obviously didn’t care about her if I didn’t let her help. She didn’t realize that she couldn’t help; things were tough at work and all I needed was a little space. I needed her to be calm."

