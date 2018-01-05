How to keep a man interested
Let him be a man
No matter which man you’re dating
, deep down inside he wants to assert himself that he is a man and that he is your knight in shining armor/ testosterone fuelled early man/gentleman provider (delete as appropriate).
So not only let him play this role but help him, too. In a world where women are increasingly not only able to, but are expected to do what might be called ‘a man’s work,’ why not take a backseat and let him do it?
From little things like asking him to change a light bulb to grander exercises like building a bookcase, letting him know that he’s the man in your life will give him a sense of belief and self-esteem that comes directly from you.
Make him feel special and he won’t stray.
