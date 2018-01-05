In this article















How to keep a man interested

So not only let him play this role but help him, too. In a world where women are increasingly not only able to, but are expected to do what might be called ‘a man’s work,’ why not take a backseat and let him do it?



From little things like asking him to change a light bulb to grander exercises like building a bookcase, letting him know that he’s the man in your life will give him a sense of belief and self-esteem that comes directly from you.



Make him feel special and he won't stray.


