In this article















How to keep a man interested

Spending quality time together Many couples find they drift apart over time. A friend broke up with his girlfriend last year, saying: "We used to do everything together but as our careers progressed we had less time for each other and before we knew it, we had become different people."



Whilst his case was extreme, many couples take too much comfort in the security of their



How can a Many couples find they drift apart over time. A friend broke up with his girlfriend last year, saying: "We used to do everything together but as our careers progressed we had less time for each other and before we knew it, we had become different people."Whilst his case was extreme, many couples take too much comfort in the security of their relationship and their quality time together becomes simply living with each other.How can a relationship stay interesting when the only things you do together are eat, watch TV and sleep? Try doing something different and new together and you'll instantly feel closer. Image © Valueline

