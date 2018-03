Earn yourself some Man Miles: Treats for husbands, boyfriends and fiances.

Man Miles - his secret score system. Collecting enough can see you go far together but just like Air Miles, not enough investment and you'll never get your relationship off the ground.



In the same way that we tot up his brownie points, he’s keeping track of your Man Mile totals. The way you earn them is easy enough - even a simple cup of tea in the morning will get you a couple. But there are better ways to earn BIG... We found out how you can maximise your points from the men dishing them out.