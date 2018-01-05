Buy a thoughtful gift: 15 to 50pts

>
Earn yourself some Man Miles
This was a little thing that my girlfriend did way back when which earned her huge points. We walked by this random shop on our way to a party – it was on the other side of London to where we lived.

In the window I saw a t-shirt I really liked but I talked myself out of it - I thought it was maybe a bit too loud for me and I didn’t have the confidence to pull it off.

She didn't say anything and quietly bought it for me a couple weeks later. I was well chuffed – it wasn’t even my birthday! I asked her why she’d bought me it and she told “just because…” with a knowing grin. I was putty in her hands after that.
Chris, 29, from North London

We say:

You don’t have to spend a fortune to be thoughtful – even a little gesture can put a smile on his face and some points in your pocket! Pay close attention to his likes and dislikes. If he expresses an interest in something, make a note of it for later. And don’t wait for birthdays, anniversaries or special occasions to give your gifts – the best presents are “just because…”




  
  

