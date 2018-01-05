Treat him like The Man: 30 to 50pts © 2007 Polka Dot Images I moved in with Caroline after about two years together. My mates thought she was great when we lived apart but since my house had gone from Pro-Evo central to a little love nest with things like coasters and sofa throws, they were less keen.



So she invited them all over to watch the rugby, ordered three large meat pizzas and stocked the fridge with cold beer. I was ready to propose! And then she offered to get everyone refills throughout the game and that was it. I did propose six months later. She’d made me look like The Man in my own home again. And the boys think she’s the best!

Sean, 30, Taunton



We say: Ok, so it’s not very feminist behaviour but deferring to your man and acting the ‘little wife’ every now and again can give him a huge ego boost and restore his feeling of “manliness” - especially if you choose your moment wisely (i.e. when all his friends are there to see it). You both know it’s just an act and you’re still the one who really wears the trousers - but he won’t care. In his mind he’s already dragging you back to the cave by your hair.





