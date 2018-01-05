>
>
Earn yourself some Man Miles
Rush home early: 30 to 50pts

 

"Sarah left the house for her girl's night looking incredible. I was trying not to sulk on the sofa as she announced she’d be back at about midnight.

Then at 11pm she arrived home telling me, ‘I was just missing you so I came home early’.

I tell you, I could have ripped open my shirt and beat on my chest like Tarzan. I guess I’d been missing her too… but I’d never say."
Jim, 27, Reading

You don't really have to cut your night out short just to show your man that you care. Just tell him you'll be home an hour later than you really intend to be and he'll think you just can't bear to be parted from him. Don't do this one too often though - it can quickly go from cute to clingy!




  
  

