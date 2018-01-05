Get an early bath: 15pts © Jupiter Images "I play football on Sundays and I often come back cold and a bit broken.



I went over to my girlfriend’s house after a game once and called ahead to ask if I could use her shower.



She greeted me in a towel and led me to the bathroom. She’d run me a hot bath full of bubbles!



Then she dropped the towel and got in. I didn’t need asking twice!"

Sean, 29, Henley



We say: Men like a bit of pampering too. Run him a bath, give him a message or rub his feet – little treats make him feel taken care of, especially when he’s had a hard day or a difficult game. Let him unburden about his aches and pains. A little sympathy goes a long way so no need to layer it on too thick – the odd “poor baby”, should do the trick.





