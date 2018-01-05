>
Infidelity: How to deal with infidelity
Statistics show that infidelity is as big a problem in the UK as it’s ever been. A recent relationships survey carried out by marital affairs website IllicitEncounters.com discovered that a staggering 25.4% of married men and 18.3% of married women have cheated on their current partners at least once.

Still more dishearteningly, 19% of British women and 30% of British men admitted they would cheat if they knew they wouldn't get caught out.

But what makes people want to cheat in the first place? And is there life after cheating for a relationship on the rocks? SoFeminine investigates how to deal with infidelity.



24/02/2012
05/01/2018
