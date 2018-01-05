Infidelity: How to deal with infidelity

According to relationship expert Dr. Gian Gonzaga, the best way to combat the threat of infidelity is to recognise and discuss the problems in your relationship before it’s too late. “Work on your relationship sooner rather than later,” urges Gonzaga.“If you sense changes in how you are treating each other, don’t wait until the cracks become an abyss between you both. Remember, lust can be a powerful force that makes you do things you later regret, and it doesn’t go away just because you are in a relationship .”“There are things that you can do to make an affair less likely in your relationship ,” he continues.“Try to keep it novel, warm and connected. If you sense that your partner may be tempted by another, confront him or her about it. Make it clear that you do not, in any way, approve of an affair."And if all else fails, get professional help - it’s better to admit an attraction than an indiscretion.”