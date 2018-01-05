>
Infidelity: How to deal with infidelity
  
Infidelity: How to deal with infidelity

Infidelity: How to deal with infidelity


Repeat offender

One of the main worries that stands in the way of a post-cheat reconciliation, is that if it’s happened once, surely it could happen twice?

As Freeman-Jones points out, “once you've done it, it's easier to do it again, especially if you're cheating on the same person.”

However, whilst you now know that your partner is capable of cheating, it’s doesn’t necessarily have to be the death knell for your relationship.

Indeed, Karen Dickinson argues that it could even be a blessing in disguise. “If someone cheats due to feeling unhappy in a relationship, realises their mistake and is genuinely sorry, then they’re not very likely to cheat again.

Painful as it may be, sometimes an affair will open both parties’ eyes to the problems in a relationship that need addressing, as well as the great bits that they don’t want to lose.”


George Wales
24/02/2012
