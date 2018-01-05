>
>
Infidelity: How to deal with infidelity
  
Infidelity: How to deal with infidelity

Infidelity: How to deal with infidelity


Are men more guilty than women?

It has long been suggested that men are more likely to cheat on their girlfriends (or at least more likely to admit to it!) than vice versa, but according to relationship expert Karen Dickinson, things are starting to change.

“It was probably true in the past [that men were more likely to cheat],” says Dickinson, “as women were more likely to rely on men as providers.

"But as women have become financially independent and less likely to have a ‘stay at home’ role, things have evened out.” Jane, 42, a businesswoman from London, says a decline in the physical side of her marriage led to her looking elsewhere for fulfilment. “I’ve been married 12 years,” she says.

“We get on very well day to day but the sex pretty much stopped about 4 years ago, and it hasn't improved since. I had an affair with someone from work - it was short-lived and if I'm honest it ended rather awkwardly, but it did awaken something in me.

Which leads us on to the next question - if somebody has cheated once, how likely are they to do it again?


George Wales
24/02/2012
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsJessica Albas maternity style
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         