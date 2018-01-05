Infidelity: How to deal with infidelity

Are men more guilty than women?



“It was probably true in the past [that men were more likely to cheat],” says Dickinson, “as women were more likely to rely on men as providers.



"But as women have become financially independent and less likely to have a ‘stay at home’ role, things have evened out.” Jane, 42, a businesswoman from London, says a decline in the physical side of her marriage led to her looking elsewhere for fulfilment. “I’ve been married 12 years,” she says.



“We get on very well day to day but the



