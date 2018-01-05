Infidelity: How to deal with infidelity

So why is infidelity so prominent in modern relationships ? Well, according to infidelity expert Rosie Freeman-Jones, most instances of cheating stem from emotional as well as physical wants. “There are a multitude of reasons that somebody might cheat,” she says, “but most of them stem from not being satisfied, either emotionally or sexually."This can mean that they're not having enough sex with their partner, but satisfaction is also about appreciation and feedback."A lot of married men need to be validated by attention from their wives and other women, in the form of flirtation or more physical displays of affection.”Of course, cheating is far from a solely male activity, but is there anything to suggest that men are more likely to be tempted than women when it comes to taking that office flirtation to the next step? The answer is perhaps less clear cut than you’d think...