Addicted to computers and games consoles Phil, 34, sales manager



I can't live without my computer. I need it to relax, it empties my mind. But Amanda just can't understand that so the computer and games console are often a source of conflict between us.



I often have really exhausting days at work and the last thing I want to do when I get home is have a slanging match with her over something that just isn't worth it.



Yes it's true that I spend a lot of time on the Internet and on video games but at the same time, if she went out with her friends more, she wouldn't see so much of me in front of the screen.



Since we moved in together, it's been a nightmare practically every single day. I'm still in love with her but that doesn't mean we have to be inseparable as soon as we get in from work, does it?



I feel like she wants us to do absolutely everything together but that just makes me want more time to myself...



