He's addicted to his computer - men and addictions



Since we started living together, we've stopped doing things together. In the evening, he gets home from work, we have dinner then he goes straight on the computer.



We spend the evening doing separate things and I go to bed on my own. We've even stopped having sex...



And it's the same story at the weekend. Less than 5 minutes after getting out of bed, he's checking his emails before he's even put the kettle on. He spends all his time on the sofa with the laptop glued to his lap.



As a result, we hardly ever go out anymore. No more days out or pub quizzes and if I want to go to the cinema, I have to drag him along... his excuse is that he's always too tired. But never too tired for video games or Facebook. On top of that, the games he plays seem incredibly stupid.



Every time I try to bring the subject up, I get all worked up and angry because it annoys me so much. We both end up getting annoyed and we don't get anywhere.



