Help! He's addicted to his computer...
Article in images

Expert's opinion on addiction to Internet and video games

 

- Expert's opinion on addiction to Internet and video games
Phil is a stressed out young man who probably feels particularly sensitive due to the pressures he faces at work, which are compounded by tension at home.

Through virtual contacts on the Internet and in video games, he's found a solution that calms him down in the face of these pressures.

It's his way of protecting himself against external sources of aggression. It's like a refuge that he doesn't plan on leaving because it does him good.

He can't stand his girlfriend complaining because he feels that she has no grounds to complain. He can't see what's wrong about what he's doing.

If it makes him feel better, he can't understand why she would suffer because of it.

> Read Amanda's point of view




  
  
21/07/2010
